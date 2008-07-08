He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

Nice tribute to Universal make-up legend Jack Pierce who created some of the studios most famous works including Frankenstein's monster, the wolf man, the mummy and countless other creatures. Rick Baker, Tom Savini, Howard Berger, Bob Burns, Scott Essman, Kim Newman and Gregory Nicotero are just a few of the faces who appear and discuss the work of Pierce and why his work has had such a lasting impression on people.
