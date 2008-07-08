2008

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 8th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Nice tribute to Universal make-up legend Jack Pierce who created some of the studios most famous works including Frankenstein's monster, the wolf man, the mummy and countless other creatures. Rick Baker, Tom Savini, Howard Berger, Bob Burns, Scott Essman, Kim Newman and Gregory Nicotero are just a few of the faces who appear and discuss the work of Pierce and why his work has had such a lasting impression on people.

Cast

Nick Dudman
Kevin Haney
Rick Baker
Scott Essman
Steve Haberman
Michèle Burke

View Full Cast >

Images