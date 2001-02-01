Head Over Heels

Ordinary single girl Amanda Pierce (Monica Potter) unexpectedly finds herself sharing an awesome Manhattan apartment with four sexy supermodels. Determined to bring Amanda into their world, the models give her the ultimate makeover. The plan works fabulously as Amanda connects with next door charmer Jim Winston (Freddie Prinze, Jr.). That is, until one night...
|Monica Potter
|Amanda Pierce
|Freddie Prinze Jr.
|Jim Winston
|Shalom Harlow
|Jade
|Ivana Miličević
|Roxana
|Sarah Murdoch
|Candy
|Tomiko Fraser
|Holly
