Head Space is a hilarious and heartwarming film about Floyd (Struan Sutherland), an agoraphobic with no intention of ever leaving his basement. His past as a taller-than-average comedian and TV pitch-man has left him broken and unable to face his demons. That is until he finds himself both summoned for jury duty and under the constant harassment of the pizza delivery guy (Stoo Metz). With no other option, Floyd must confront his past, make friends with his enemies, and battle the great big scary unknown that is the outside world.