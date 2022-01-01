1994

Heads and Tails

  • Comedy
  • Drama

To earn money for married life, a young engaged man takes a job as an engineer on a privately operated oil drilling rig in the far North of Russia. A friend's letter brings the sad news that his fiancée has already married someone else and in desperation he quits his job and flies back to Moscow. There all his vast efforts to win her back seem in vain...

Cast

Polina KutepovaЗина Прищепкина
Oleg BasilashviliProfessor Savitsky
Leonid YarmolnikГоша
Stanislav GovorukhinЗосима Петрович (руководитель "Газпрома", шеф Чагина)
Olga MashnayaNurse
Ivan RyzhovTimofeich

