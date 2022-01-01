Heads and Tails

To earn money for married life, a young engaged man takes a job as an engineer on a privately operated oil drilling rig in the far North of Russia. A friend's letter brings the sad news that his fiancée has already married someone else and in desperation he quits his job and flies back to Moscow. There all his vast efforts to win her back seem in vain...
|Polina Kutepova
|Зина Прищепкина
|Oleg Basilashvili
|Professor Savitsky
|Leonid Yarmolnik
|Гоша
|Stanislav Govorukhin
|Зосима Петрович (руководитель "Газпрома", шеф Чагина)
|Olga Mashnaya
|Nurse
|Ivan Ryzhov
|Timofeich
