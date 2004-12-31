2004

Heart of the Beholder

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    December 31st, 2004

    Studio

    Not Available

    Based on the true story of a family who opened the first videocassette rental stores in St. Louis in 1980. The family was ruined by a corrupt prosecutor who had been blackmailed by a religious group because the family refused to remove Martin Scorsese's controversial film, "The Last Temptation of Christ", from their stores.

    Cast

    		Carrie ArmstrongVesta
    		Priscilla BarnesMiss Olivia
    		Sarah BrownDiane Howard
    		Conrad BachmannRudy
    		Katelin ChesnaMarci
    		Daphne DuplaixDetective Deborah Burbach

