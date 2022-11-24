Heart of The Night

Not Available

On his 'journey from the dreams of the jinn to the love of the truth' Jaafar Ibrahim Sayyed al-Rawi is guided by his motto, 'let life be filled with holy madness to the last breath'. A victim of wrong decisions he loses everything, family and wealth. He goes from a life of comfort with a promising future guaranteed by his wealthy grandfather, Sayyed al-Rawi, to the life of a pauper. Alone and destitute, he remains unbroken in his quest to fight the Waqf to recuperate his inheritance. He faces his tribulations with surprising stoicism and hope, sustained by a strong conviction that he is 'a man with a mission' and a political program to bring social justice to his people.