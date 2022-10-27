Rachel is a food writer at a New York magazine who meets Washington columnist Mark at a wedding and ends up falling in love with him despite her reservations about marriage. They buy a house, have a daughter, and Rachel thinks they are living happily ever after until she discovers that Mark is having an affair while she is waddling around with a second pregnancy.
|Jack Nicholson
|Mark Forman
|Jeff Daniels
|Richard
|Maureen Stapleton
|Vera
|Stockard Channing
|Julie Siegel
|Richard Masur
|Arthur Siegel
|Catherine O'Hara
|Betty
