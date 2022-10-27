1986

Heartburn

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 1986

Studio

Paramount

Rachel is a food writer at a New York magazine who meets Washington columnist Mark at a wedding and ends up falling in love with him despite her reservations about marriage. They buy a house, have a daughter, and Rachel thinks they are living happily ever after until she discovers that Mark is having an affair while she is waddling around with a second pregnancy.

Cast

Jack NicholsonMark Forman
Jeff DanielsRichard
Maureen StapletonVera
Stockard ChanningJulie Siegel
Richard MasurArthur Siegel
Catherine O'HaraBetty

