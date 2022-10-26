Hearts of Spring

A famous mommy blogger faces an empty nest as her daughter prepares to go away to college. When she turns to her blog for advice, she finds herself on the attack by a reader who has conflicting opinions. While she deals with him online, offline she finally meets a great single dad and sparks start to fly. What she doesn’t know is that the confrontational reader and the adorable single dad are, in fact, the same person.
|Lisa Whelchel
|Carly Ashby
|Michael Shanks
|Andy Summers
|Clancy Cauble
|Sadie Ashby
|Carrie Genzel
|Tracy Rhodes
|Miranda Frigon
|Ryder
|Anna Galvin
|Lauren
View Full Cast >