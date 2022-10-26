Not Available

Hearts of Spring

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Johnson Production Group

A famous mommy blogger faces an empty nest as her daughter prepares to go away to college. When she turns to her blog for advice, she finds herself on the attack by a reader who has conflicting opinions. While she deals with him online, offline she finally meets a great single dad and sparks start to fly. What she doesn’t know is that the confrontational reader and the adorable single dad are, in fact, the same person.

Cast

Lisa WhelchelCarly Ashby
Michael ShanksAndy Summers
Clancy CaubleSadie Ashby
Carrie GenzelTracy Rhodes
Miranda FrigonRyder
Anna GalvinLauren

