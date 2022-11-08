Heartsounds

New York urologist Harold Lear gets a taste of his own medicine when he suffers a heart attack and is confronted with a medical institution which doesn't seem equipped to help. Wife Martha steps in to fight the system and get a measure of service and compassion. Ultimately the greatest battle is not waged against the medical profession, however, but against Lear's own failing body and his own mortal fears.
|Mary Tyler Moore
|Martha Weinman Lear
|James Garner
|Harold Lear
|Sam Wanamaker
|Moe Silverman
|Wendy Crewson
|Judy
