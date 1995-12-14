1995

Heat

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 1995

Studio

Regency Enterprises

Obsessive master thief, Neil McCauley leads a top-notch crew on various daring heists throughout Los Angeles while determined detective, Vincent Hanna pursues him without rest. Each man recognizes and respects the ability and the dedication of the other even though they are aware their cat-and-mouse game may end in violence.

Cast

Al PacinoLt. Vincent Hanna
Robert De NiroNeil McCauley
Val KilmerChris Shiherlis
Jon VoightNate
Tom SizemoreMichael Cheritto
Diane VenoraJustine Hanna

