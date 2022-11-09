Heat of the Night Blanket

Not Available

Liar Rangga has an unhappy life with his wife Sara, a nymphomaniac. In his loneliness, Rangga meets Rani, a call girl and finds happiness with her. They need each other, instantly fall in love and make a vow to marry in the near future. But fate is not on their side when Rangga dies in a plane crash. Most of his wealth is bequeathed to the child in Rani’s womb. Sara protests, goes to get help from a black magician and ends up making a deal with the devil; promising to be his disciple.