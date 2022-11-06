Not Available

Heaven and Earth

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Haruki Kadokawa Films

Warlords Kagetora and Takeda each wish to prevent the other from gaining hegemony in feudal Japan. The two samurai leaders pursue one another across the countryside, engaging in massive battles of cavalry and infantry. Younger and less brutal, Kagetora must find the strength to be as brutal as his opponent, but at what cost?

Cast

Masahiko TsugawaTakeda Shingen
Hironobu NomuraTaro Yoshinobu
Masatō IbuAkida
Morio KazamaImperial Messenger
Kyoko KishidaMaid-In-Waiting
Hideo MurotaObu

View Full Cast >

Images