Heaven and Earth

Warlords Kagetora and Takeda each wish to prevent the other from gaining hegemony in feudal Japan. The two samurai leaders pursue one another across the countryside, engaging in massive battles of cavalry and infantry. Younger and less brutal, Kagetora must find the strength to be as brutal as his opponent, but at what cost?
|Masahiko Tsugawa
|Takeda Shingen
|Hironobu Nomura
|Taro Yoshinobu
|Masatō Ibu
|Akida
|Morio Kazama
|Imperial Messenger
|Kyoko Kishida
|Maid-In-Waiting
|Hideo Murota
|Obu
