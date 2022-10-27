Heaven's Lost Property the Movie: The Angeloid of Clockwork

Sakurai Tomoki goes on a trip to a hot spring, and is soon up to his usual perverted antics. In addition, he's about to receive his first love confession! However, his desire to pass his days peacefully is challenged once again by another Angeloid. Compared with the hostile Angeloids he had encountered in the past, this new Type Zeta Angeloid is by far the most powerful!
|Souichirou Hoshi
|Sakurai Tomoki
|Saori Hayami
|Ikaros
|Mina
|Mitsuki Sohara
|Tatsuhisa Suzuki
|Sugata Eishirou
|Ayahi Takagaki
|Satsukitane Mikako
|Iori Nomizu
|Nymph
