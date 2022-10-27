Not Available

Heaven's Lost Property the Movie: The Angeloid of Clockwork

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Studio

The Klock Worx Co.

Sakurai Tomoki goes on a trip to a hot spring, and is soon up to his usual perverted antics. In addition, he's about to receive his first love confession! However, his desire to pass his days peacefully is challenged once again by another Angeloid. Compared with the hostile Angeloids he had encountered in the past, this new Type Zeta Angeloid is by far the most powerful!

Cast

Souichirou HoshiSakurai Tomoki
Saori HayamiIkaros
MinaMitsuki Sohara
Tatsuhisa SuzukiSugata Eishirou
Ayahi TakagakiSatsukitane Mikako
Iori NomizuNymph

