Not Available

Heavenly Pursuits

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Island

Vic Mathews teaches a remedial class at the Blessed Edith Semple School in Scotland. Some at the school are trying to discover the two more miracles that would promote the late Edith Semple to sainthood; Mathews, a non-believer, wishes the school would concentrate on teaching the children. He becomes confused, however, when he is involved in possibly miraculous events himself! Written by George S. Davis

Cast

Tom ContiVic Mathews
Helen MirrenRuth Chancellor
David HaymanJeff Jeffries
Ewen BremnerStevie Deans
Brian PettiferFather Cobb
Jennifer BlackSister

View Full Cast >

Images