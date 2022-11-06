Heavenly Pursuits

Vic Mathews teaches a remedial class at the Blessed Edith Semple School in Scotland. Some at the school are trying to discover the two more miracles that would promote the late Edith Semple to sainthood; Mathews, a non-believer, wishes the school would concentrate on teaching the children. He becomes confused, however, when he is involved in possibly miraculous events himself! Written by George S. Davis
|Tom Conti
|Vic Mathews
|Helen Mirren
|Ruth Chancellor
|David Hayman
|Jeff Jeffries
|Ewen Bremner
|Stevie Deans
|Brian Pettifer
|Father Cobb
|Jennifer Black
|Sister
