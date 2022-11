Not Available

In the mid 80's DR-TV visited the fishing village of Agger in Thy. By the western coast of Jutland a small clique of 6-7 youngsters displayed an eye-catching rebellion with the small christian Inner Mission village. They listened to heavy metal, wore back patches and dreamed of a future outside the village. But what happened to the clique? The TV-news journalist Anders Agger has returned to find the clique again - 14 years later.