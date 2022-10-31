Not Available

Heavy Weather

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

At Blandings Castle, the Earl of Emsworth only cares about his prize pig 'The Empress' and is wilfully ignorant of the fact that his brother is planning to publish a book which might ruin the family name forever. Moreover, the Earl's nephew might cause the family some major damage by getting married to a terribly unsuitable chorus girl. An adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse's novel of the same name.

Cast

Judy ParfittLady Constance Keeble
Roy HuddBeach
Richard BriersThe Hon. Galahad Threepwood
Peter O'TooleClarence, Earl of Emsworth
David BamberP. Frobisher Pilbeam
Richard JohnsonLord Tilbury

View Full Cast >

Images