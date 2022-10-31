Heavy Weather

At Blandings Castle, the Earl of Emsworth only cares about his prize pig 'The Empress' and is wilfully ignorant of the fact that his brother is planning to publish a book which might ruin the family name forever. Moreover, the Earl's nephew might cause the family some major damage by getting married to a terribly unsuitable chorus girl. An adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse's novel of the same name.
|Judy Parfitt
|Lady Constance Keeble
|Roy Hudd
|Beach
|Richard Briers
|The Hon. Galahad Threepwood
|Peter O'Toole
|Clarence, Earl of Emsworth
|David Bamber
|P. Frobisher Pilbeam
|Richard Johnson
|Lord Tilbury
