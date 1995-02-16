Heavyweights

Camp Hope is a summer retreat for overweight boys run by a kindly couple who make the campers feel comfortable with their extra pounds. But when tyrannical fitness guru Tony buys the camp, he puts the kids on a cruel regimen that goes too far. Sick of the endless weeks of "all work and no play," the kids stage a coup and reclaim their summer of fun.
|Ben Stiller
|Tony Perkis
|Aaron Schwartz
|Gerald "Gerry" Garner
|Kenan Thompson
|Roy
|Jerry Stiller
|Harvey Bushkin
|Anne Meara
|Alice Bushkin
|Tom McGowan
|Pat Finlay
