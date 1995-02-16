1995

Heavyweights

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Drama

Release Date

February 16th, 1995

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Camp Hope is a summer retreat for overweight boys run by a kindly couple who make the campers feel comfortable with their extra pounds. But when tyrannical fitness guru Tony buys the camp, he puts the kids on a cruel regimen that goes too far. Sick of the endless weeks of "all work and no play," the kids stage a coup and reclaim their summer of fun.

Cast

Ben StillerTony Perkis
Aaron SchwartzGerald "Gerry" Garner
Kenan ThompsonRoy
Jerry StillerHarvey Bushkin
Anne MearaAlice Bushkin
Tom McGowanPat Finlay

