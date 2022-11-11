Hechos, No palabras: Los Derechos humanos em Cuba

Not Available

A movie about the Cuban political process and its peculiarities. It is a material about the exercise of a different Democracy from the one that the great centers of power try to impose. “Acts, not words”, shot entirely in Cuba with the direct testimony of men and women of all ages, is a painting of the authentic reality that is lived in the Republic of Cuba. It's a documentary about the experience of that people in the promotion of human rights. It's the sample of an essentially human work that not only spoils the slanderous campaigns of the United States, but also suggests with modesty and simplicity that a better world is possible.