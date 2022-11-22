Héctor "El Father": Bad Boy - The Concert

Not Available

Héctor "El Father" performs some of his best-loved songs for an enthusiastic audience in this 2007 concert filmed live in the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, Puerto Rico. A renowned reggaeton star, Héctor has also become one of the most successful producers in the Latin American music industry since rising to fame as a member of the duo Héctor y Tito. Songs include "Rumor de Guerra," "Maldades," "Noche de Travesuras," "Mayor Que Yo," "Hello Mama," "En Busca de Ti" and many more. Featurings: Wisin, Yandel, Jowell, Randy, Yomo, Polaco, among others.