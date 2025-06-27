Not Available

Hedda is beautiful, aristocratic, and intelligent, loaded with social grace and a steely, clear, dispassionate charisma. Life really isn’t good enough for Hedda. Like any of us, in life there are moments when we feel that this frustrating business of existence — as lived on our darkest days — really isn’t good enough for us either... Set in a Lynchian world of dream imagery, drama, bespoke sound design, music and chanteuse style singing; the iconic avant-garde performer David Hoyle stars as Hedda in this one-person, cinematic/theatrical reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, created and directed by Jen Heyes, with original composition by Tom Parkinson. HEDDA (After Ibsen) moves past the obvious to create a darkly surreal show for everyone that doesn’t reduce it to our binary traditions.