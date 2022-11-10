Heidi, is an eight-year-old Swiss orphan who is given by her aunt to her mountain-dwelling grandfather. She is then stolen back by her aunt from her grandfather to live in the wealthy Sesemann household in Frankfurt, Germany as a companion to Klara, a sheltered, disabled girl in a wheelchair. Heidi is unhappy but makes the best of the situation, always longing for her grandfather.
|Bruno Ganz
|Alpöhi
|Anuk Steffen
|Heidi
|Katharina Schüttler
|Fräulein Rottenmeier
|Maxim Mehmet
|Herr Sesemann
|Hannelore Hoger
|Grossmama Sesemann
|Isabelle Ottmann
|Klara
