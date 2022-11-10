Not Available

Heidi

  • Comedy
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

StudioCanal

Heidi, is an eight-year-old Swiss orphan who is given by her aunt to her mountain-dwelling grandfather. She is then stolen back by her aunt from her grandfather to live in the wealthy Sesemann household in Frankfurt, Germany as a companion to Klara, a sheltered, disabled girl in a wheelchair. Heidi is unhappy but makes the best of the situation, always longing for her grandfather.

Cast

Bruno GanzAlpöhi
Anuk SteffenHeidi
Katharina SchüttlerFräulein Rottenmeier
Maxim MehmetHerr Sesemann
Hannelore HogerGrossmama Sesemann
Isabelle OttmannKlara

View Full Cast >

Images