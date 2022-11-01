Held der Gladiatoren

Germanus, a brave gladiator, witnesses the brutal murder of his brother, committed by another fighter. Since then, he will become his worst enemy, with whom he will fight in several fights, each more bitter. One day, Germanus discovers that his sister, also gladiator, maintains a passionate affair with the man who killed the brother of both, without her knowing anything about the crime
|Stephan Luca
|Germanus
|Andrea Cleven
|Rhihanna
|Zsolt Bács
|Galenus
|Marion Mitterhammer
|Albina
|Dierk Prawdzik
|Lagos
|Gregor Bloéb
|Melampus
