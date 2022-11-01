Not Available

Held der Gladiatoren

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Germanus, a brave gladiator, witnesses the brutal murder of his brother, committed by another fighter. Since then, he will become his worst enemy, with whom he will fight in several fights, each more bitter. One day, Germanus discovers that his sister, also gladiator, maintains a passionate affair with the man who killed the brother of both, without her knowing anything about the crime

    Cast

    		Stephan LucaGermanus
    		Andrea ClevenRhihanna
    		Zsolt BácsGalenus
    		Marion MitterhammerAlbina
    		Dierk PrawdzikLagos
    		Gregor BloébMelampus

    Images