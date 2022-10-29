Hell Has No Boundary

Story revolves around a possessed young police woman who seems to be out killing everyone who gets in her way. Her boyfriend, photographer and boss at work are all suspicious of her and are out to find out what's the problem. With a story focusing on possession, vengeful spirits and murder, you're steadily entertained with a flick that manages to keep it's head above water.
|Derek Yee Tung-Sing
|Cheung
|Kent Tong
|Koo
|Elliot Ngok
|Inspector Wong
|Lo Yuen
|Police Chief
|Chui Gai-Heung
|Lady Killer
|Si Ming
|Bad Sis
View Full Cast >