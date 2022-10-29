Not Available

Hell Has No Boundary

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Story revolves around a possessed young police woman who seems to be out killing everyone who gets in her way. Her boyfriend, photographer and boss at work are all suspicious of her and are out to find out what's the problem. With a story focusing on possession, vengeful spirits and murder, you're steadily entertained with a flick that manages to keep it's head above water.

Cast

Derek Yee Tung-SingCheung
Kent TongKoo
Elliot NgokInspector Wong
Lo YuenPolice Chief
Chui Gai-HeungLady Killer
Si MingBad Sis

