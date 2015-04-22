From award-winning directors Steve Balderson and Elizabeth Spear comes this special presentation of three episodes from their never before released prime-time horror-comedy series HELL TOWN. These episodes are the painstakingly remastered episodes seven, eight and nine of Season Two. Seasons One and Three were completely destroyed in a studio fire. The executives suspected arson.
|Debbie Rochon
|Herself
|Amanda Deibert
|Chanel Manly
|Pleasant Gehman
|The Nurse / Mother Manly
|Kyle Eno
|Peter Coleman
|Chris Pudlo
|Coach Perry
|Owen Lawless
|Jesse Manly
