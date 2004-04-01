In the final days of World War II, the Nazis attempt to use black magic to aid their dying cause. The Allies raid the camp where the ceremony is taking place, but not before a demon - Hellboy - has already been conjured. Joining the Allied forces, Hellboy eventually grows to adulthood, serving the cause of good rather than evil.
|Ron Perlman
|Hellboy
|Selma Blair
|Liz Sherman
|Rupert Evans
|John Myers
|John Hurt
|Prof. Bruttenholm
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Tom Manning
|Karel Roden
|Grigori Rasputin
View Full Cast >
2 More Images