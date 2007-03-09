Hellboy Animated: Blood and Iron

When Hellboy, Liz Sherman, and Abe Sapien are assigned to investigate the ghost-infested mansion of a publicity-hound billionaire, they uncover a plot to resurrect a beautiful yet monstrous vampire from Professor Bruttenholm’s past. But before they can stop her bloodbath, Hellboy will have to battle harpies, hellhounds, a giant werewolf, and even the ferocious goddess Hecate herself.
Ron Perlman
Hellboy
Selma Blair
Liz Sherman
John Hurt
Professor Trevor 'Broom' Bruttenholm
Doug Jones
Abe Sapien
Peri Gilpin
Professor Kate Corrigan
J. Grant Albrecht
Oliver Trombolt
