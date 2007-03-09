2007

Hellboy Animated: Blood and Iron

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Horror

Release Date

March 9th, 2007

Studio

IDT Entertainment

When Hellboy, Liz Sherman, and Abe Sapien are assigned to investigate the ghost-infested mansion of a publicity-hound billionaire, they uncover a plot to resurrect a beautiful yet monstrous vampire from Professor Bruttenholm’s past. But before they can stop her bloodbath, Hellboy will have to battle harpies, hellhounds, a giant werewolf, and even the ferocious goddess Hecate herself.

Ron PerlmanHellboy
Selma BlairLiz Sherman
John HurtProfessor Trevor 'Broom' Bruttenholm
Doug JonesAbe Sapien
Peri GilpinProfessor Kate Corrigan
J. Grant AlbrechtOliver Trombolt

