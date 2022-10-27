Hellevator

Luchino's routine morning elevator ride up from her subterranean home on level 138 to her school many stories above turns horrific when the elevator operator is ordered to pick up two passengers from floor 99, the maximum security level. What starts as psychological manipulation soon turns wholly physical as both the cruel convicts and Luchino's own dysfunctional past are unleashed. And then every passenger must fight for his or her survival.
|Yoshiichi Kawada
|Icumavon Inagaki
|Kae Minami
|Alamocia Nakaji
|Masato Tsujioka
|Nocosh Utsunomiya
|Keisuke Urushizaki
|Zitacock Obitani
|Luchino Fujisaki
|Luchino Fujisaki (as Rukino Fujisaki)
