Hello, It's Me

Two years after her husband dies in a sudden accident, Annie and her two children are left to cope with the loss. Annie can't imagine falling in love again, until she meets a wealthy bachelor who is drawn to her free spirit. Afraid to love again, she longs for guidance when she starts to develop feelings for this new man. Her prayers are answered when she starts receiving communications from her late husband that encourage her to follow her heart.
|Kellie Martin
|Annie
|Kavan Smith
|James
|Erin Pitt
|Ella
|Rachael Crawford
|Ericka
|Chad Connell
|Andre
|Janet-Laine Green
|Lillian
