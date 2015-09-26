2015

Hello, It's Me

  • Drama
  • Romance

September 26th, 2015

Two years after her husband dies in a sudden accident, Annie and her two children are left to cope with the loss. Annie can't imagine falling in love again, until she meets a wealthy bachelor who is drawn to her free spirit. Afraid to love again, she longs for guidance when she starts to develop feelings for this new man. Her prayers are answered when she starts receiving communications from her late husband that encourage her to follow her heart.

Cast

Kellie MartinAnnie
Kavan SmithJames
Erin PittElla
Rachael CrawfordEricka
Chad ConnellAndre
Janet-Laine GreenLillian

