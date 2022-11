Not Available

Artyom (Armen Dzhigarkhanyan) is a scientist who buries himself in his work after the woman he loves dies during the war. He is informed of his sweetheart's death by a young woman, and soon love blossoms between the lonely doctor and the emerging beauty. This is the big-screen debut of Margarita Terekhova in the popular film that was seen by over 20 million in the USSR.