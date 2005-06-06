2005

Hellraiser: Deader

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 6th, 2005

Studio

Dimension Films

In London, after investigating crack addicted junkies for an article in her newspaper, Amy Klein watches a bizarre videotape where an underground group of youngsters in Bucharest apparently becoming zombies. Amy finds Marla dead with a puzzle cube in her hands. She brings the object to her hotel room, and opens it, beginning her journey to hell.

Cast

Kari WuhrerAmy Klein
Paul RhysWinter
Simon KunzCharles Richmond
Marc WarrenJoey
Georgina RylanceMarla
Maria PinteaYoung Amy

