Hellraiser: Deader

In London, after investigating crack addicted junkies for an article in her newspaper, Amy Klein watches a bizarre videotape where an underground group of youngsters in Bucharest apparently becoming zombies. Amy finds Marla dead with a puzzle cube in her hands. She brings the object to her hotel room, and opens it, beginning her journey to hell.
|Kari Wuhrer
|Amy Klein
|Paul Rhys
|Winter
|Simon Kunz
|Charles Richmond
|Marc Warren
|Joey
|Georgina Rylance
|Marla
|Maria Pintea
|Young Amy
