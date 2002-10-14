2002

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 14th, 2002

Studio

Miramax

Kirsty Cotten is now all grown up and married. Her memory of the events that took place back at her parent's home and the mental institution have dimmed, but she is still traumatized. A fatal car crash kills Kirsty. Now, her husband finds himself in a strange world full of sexy women, greed and murder, making him believe that he is in hell.

Cast

Dean WintersTrevor
Ashley LaurenceKirsty
Rachel HaywardAllison
Sarah-Jane RedmondGwen
Doug BradleyPinhead
Jody ThompsonTawny

View Full Cast >

Images