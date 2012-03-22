2012

Hemel

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 22nd, 2012

Studio

Jaleo Films

Divided into chapters, the film first chronicles Hemel's many sexual conquests, but then takes on a different tone as it explores her complicated relationship with her father, Gijs. A dapper auctioneer, Gijs has dated a series of younger women since Hemel's mother's death. But when Gijs starts seeing the charming Sophie, for the first time Hemel feels that her special relationship with her father is threatened...

Cast

Hannah HoekstraHemel
Hans DageletGijs
Rifka LodeizenSophie
Mark RietmanDouwe
Barbara SarafianBrechtje
Eva DuijvesteinEmma

