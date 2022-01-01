Henry & June

While traveling in Paris, author Henry Miller and his wife, June, meet Anais Nin, and sexual sparks fly as Nin starts an affair with the openly bisexual June. When June is forced to return to the U.S., she gives Nin her blessing to sleep with her husband. Then, when June returns to France, an unexpected, and sometimes contentious, threesome forms.
|Uma Thurman
|June Miller
|Maria de Medeiros
|Anais Nin
|Kevin Spacey
|Richard Osborn
|Bruce Myers
|Jack
|Juan Luis Buñuel
|Publisher
|Féodor Atkine
|Paco Miralles
