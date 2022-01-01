1990

Henry & June

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1990

Studio

Universal Pictures

While traveling in Paris, author Henry Miller and his wife, June, meet Anais Nin, and sexual sparks fly as Nin starts an affair with the openly bisexual June. When June is forced to return to the U.S., she gives Nin her blessing to sleep with her husband. Then, when June returns to France, an unexpected, and sometimes contentious, threesome forms.

Cast

Uma ThurmanJune Miller
Maria de MedeirosAnais Nin
Kevin SpaceyRichard Osborn
Bruce MyersJack
Juan Luis BuñuelPublisher
Féodor AtkinePaco Miralles

View Full Cast >

Images