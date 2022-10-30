Henry VIII: Shakespeare's Globe Theatre

The Tudor Court is locked in a power struggle between its nobles and the Machiavellian Cardinal Wolsey, the King's first minister and the country's most conspicuous symbol of Catholic power. Wolsey's ambition knows no bounds and when his chief ally, Queen Katherine, interferes in the King's romance with Ann Bullen, he brings ruin upon himself, the Queen and centuries of English obedience to Rome.
|Ian McNeice
|Cardinal Wolsey
|Miranda Raison
|Anne Boleyn
|Kate Duchêne
|Queen Katherine
|Anthony Howell
|Duke of Buckingham
|Amanda Lawrence
|The Fool/Virginia, A Lady-in-Waiting
