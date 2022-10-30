Not Available

Henry VIII: Shakespeare's Globe Theatre

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Tudor Court is locked in a power struggle between its nobles and the Machiavellian Cardinal Wolsey, the King's first minister and the country's most conspicuous symbol of Catholic power. Wolsey's ambition knows no bounds and when his chief ally, Queen Katherine, interferes in the King's romance with Ann Bullen, he brings ruin upon himself, the Queen and centuries of English obedience to Rome.

Cast

Ian McNeiceCardinal Wolsey
Miranda RaisonAnne Boleyn
Kate DuchêneQueen Katherine
Anthony HowellDuke of Buckingham
Amanda LawrenceThe Fool/Virginia, A Lady-in-Waiting

