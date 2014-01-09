In the not so distant future, Theodore, a lonely writer purchases a newly developed operating system designed to meet the user's every needs. To Theordore's surprise, a romantic relationship develops between him and his operating system. This unconventional love story blends science fiction and romance in a sweet tale that explores the nature of love and the ways that technology isolates and connects us all.
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Theodore
|Scarlett Johansson
|Samantha (voice)
|Rooney Mara
|Catherine
|Amy Adams
|Amy
|Olivia Wilde
|Blind Date
|Chris Pratt
|Paul
