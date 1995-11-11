1995

Her Hidden Truth

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 1995

Studio

Not Available

A young Billie Calhoun is accused of killing her mother and sister in a house fire. she is taken to a juvenile detention center. When she reaches 18 she requests an early release, but it is denied. so she escapes to find the real killer of her mother and sister. Eventually she seeks the aid of a cop, Matt Samoni. - Written by Anonymous

Cast

Kellie MartinBillie Calhoun
Antonio Sabato Jr.Det. Matt Samoni
Ken HowardJack Devereaux
Reed DiamondClay Devereaux
Bruce WeitzLt. Ricky Levine
Cindy PickettLaney Devereaux

