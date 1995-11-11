Her Hidden Truth

A young Billie Calhoun is accused of killing her mother and sister in a house fire. she is taken to a juvenile detention center. When she reaches 18 she requests an early release, but it is denied. so she escapes to find the real killer of her mother and sister. Eventually she seeks the aid of a cop, Matt Samoni. - Written by Anonymous
|Kellie Martin
|Billie Calhoun
|Antonio Sabato Jr.
|Det. Matt Samoni
|Ken Howard
|Jack Devereaux
|Reed Diamond
|Clay Devereaux
|Bruce Weitz
|Lt. Ricky Levine
|Cindy Pickett
|Laney Devereaux
