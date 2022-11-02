1947

Her Husband's Affairs

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 1947

Studio

Cornell Pictures

Unable to keep her nose out of his affairs, Margaret Weldon (Lucille Ball) is always trying to help her ad-man husband, Bill (Franchot Tone). Inspired by previous success, the meddling Margaret dives in to help when an eccentric crackpot inventor seeks Bill's help in promoting a miracle embalming fluid.

Cast

Franchot ToneWilliam Weldon
Edward Everett HortonJ.B. Cruikshank
Mikhail RasumnyProf. Emil Glinka
Gene LockhartPeter Winterbottom
Nana BryantMrs. Winterbottom
Jonathan HaleGov. Fox

View Full Cast >

Images