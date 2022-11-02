Her Husband's Affairs

Unable to keep her nose out of his affairs, Margaret Weldon (Lucille Ball) is always trying to help her ad-man husband, Bill (Franchot Tone). Inspired by previous success, the meddling Margaret dives in to help when an eccentric crackpot inventor seeks Bill's help in promoting a miracle embalming fluid.
|Franchot Tone
|William Weldon
|Edward Everett Horton
|J.B. Cruikshank
|Mikhail Rasumny
|Prof. Emil Glinka
|Gene Lockhart
|Peter Winterbottom
|Nana Bryant
|Mrs. Winterbottom
|Jonathan Hale
|Gov. Fox
