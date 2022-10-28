Not Available

Her Third

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DEFA

A landmark of European cinema (and a major box office success of the time) Her Third is a humorous and touching story of an independent woman’s willingness to break with social conventions in order to find happiness. Twice-married and romantically involved with a woman, she decides to seduce a male colleague in order to find a father for her children.

Cast

Barbara DittusLucie
Rolf LudwigHridlitschka
Armin Mueller-StahlBlinder
Peter KöhnckeBachmann
Erika PelikowskyOberin
Christine Schornjunge Frau

