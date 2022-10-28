A landmark of European cinema (and a major box office success of the time) Her Third is a humorous and touching story of an independent woman’s willingness to break with social conventions in order to find happiness. Twice-married and romantically involved with a woman, she decides to seduce a male colleague in order to find a father for her children.
|Barbara Dittus
|Lucie
|Rolf Ludwig
|Hridlitschka
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Blinder
|Peter Köhncke
|Bachmann
|Erika Pelikowsky
|Oberin
|Christine Schorn
|junge Frau
View Full Cast >