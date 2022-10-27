Not Available

Hercules and the Amazon Women

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Television

Hercules and Iolaus take time out from Iolaus' wedding preparations, to help a distant village under attack from "monsters". When they reach their destination, they find the monsters are in fact Amazonian women who are controlled by Hera."Hercules and the Amazon Women" is the first movie-length pilot episode of the television series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Cast

Anthony QuinnZeus
Roma DowneyHippolyta
Michael HurstIolaus
Lucy LawlessLysia
Rose McIverGirl (Hydra)
Kevin SorboHercules

