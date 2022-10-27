Hercules and Iolaus take time out from Iolaus' wedding preparations, to help a distant village under attack from "monsters". When they reach their destination, they find the monsters are in fact Amazonian women who are controlled by Hera."Hercules and the Amazon Women" is the first movie-length pilot episode of the television series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.
|Anthony Quinn
|Zeus
|Roma Downey
|Hippolyta
|Michael Hurst
|Iolaus
|Lucy Lawless
|Lysia
|Rose McIver
|Girl (Hydra)
|Kevin Sorbo
|Hercules
View Full Cast >