1994

Hercules in the Underworld

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Release Date

November 6th, 1994

Studio

Renaissance Pictures

When villagers begin disappearing it is discovered that they had fallen through a crack in the earth which goes straight to Hades. Hercules once again comes to the rescue and faces one of his most difficult challenges, and must prove himself as a man as well as a god. "Hercules in the Underworld" is the fourth made for TV movie in the series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Cast

Anthony QuinnZeus
Tawny KitaenDeianeira
Marley SheltonIole
Cliff CurtisNessus
Michael HurstCharon the Boatman
Rose McIverIlea

