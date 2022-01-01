When villagers begin disappearing it is discovered that they had fallen through a crack in the earth which goes straight to Hades. Hercules once again comes to the rescue and faces one of his most difficult challenges, and must prove himself as a man as well as a god. "Hercules in the Underworld" is the fourth made for TV movie in the series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.
|Anthony Quinn
|Zeus
|Tawny Kitaen
|Deianeira
|Marley Shelton
|Iole
|Cliff Curtis
|Nessus
|Michael Hurst
|Charon the Boatman
|Rose McIver
|Ilea
