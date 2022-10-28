Hercules Unchained

En route to Thebes for an important diplomatic mission, Hercules drinks from a magic spring and loses his memory. He spends most of the movie in the pleasure gardens of Queen Omphale of Lydia. While young Ulysses tries to help him regain his memory, political tensions escalate in Thebes, and Hercules' new wife Iole finds herself in mortal danger.
|Sylva Koscina
|Iole, bride of Ercole
|Sylvia Lopez
|Queen Onfale, of Lidia
|Gabriele Antonini
|Ulisse, son of Laertes
|Primo Carnera
|Anteo, the giant
|Sergio Fantoni
|Eteocle
|Fulvia Franco
|Anticlea
