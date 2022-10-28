Not Available

Hercules Unchained

  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Galatea Film

En route to Thebes for an important diplomatic mission, Hercules drinks from a magic spring and loses his memory. He spends most of the movie in the pleasure gardens of Queen Omphale of Lydia. While young Ulysses tries to help him regain his memory, political tensions escalate in Thebes, and Hercules' new wife Iole finds herself in mortal danger.

Cast

Sylva KoscinaIole, bride of Ercole
Sylvia LopezQueen Onfale, of Lidia
Gabriele AntoniniUlisse, son of Laertes
Primo CarneraAnteo, the giant
Sergio FantoniEteocle
Fulvia FrancoAnticlea

