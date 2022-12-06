Here’s My Plan

Not Available

So Hyun, a 19-year-old girl, lives as a pickpocket after dropping out of school. So Hyun is not satisfied with her life as she is barely getting by with her mother, who only cares about running the gambling house. So Hyun's very first goal in her life is to take revenge on her father, who has ruined her life. Ironically, however, So Hyun finds true happiness when she is with people who she planned to take revenge on, and she starts to wonder what true happiness in life really means. Will So Hyun's first goal, Destroy Happiness Project for her father, succeed?