Herman van Veen - Carré 2000

Hermannus "Herman" Jantinus van Veen (born 14 March 1945) is a Dutch stage performer, actor, author, singer/songwriter and musician. He worked with accompanists Laurens van Rooyen and Erik van der Wurff (†2014), both were pianist annex composer. In addition to performing internationally, he is famous as the creator of Alfred J. Kwak (1976). The original one-man theatre show was adapted as a Dutch-German-Japanese cartoon (1989), which was broadcast internationally. In addition to creating the show's story, Herman van Veen also wrote, as well as composed and performed, most of the show's music.[1][2][3]