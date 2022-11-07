Hero Bunker

Not Available

Following the torpedoing of the destroyer Elli on August 15, 1940 on Tinos by an Italian submarine, war was declared, and the Italians attacked the Albanian front on October 28. From an outpost on the Greek-Albanian border, a military truck unexpectedly comes under fire by Italian tanks. Petros, the only one who manages to escape death or captivity, saves a village girl, Maria. However, the Greeks manage to recapture the machine-gun nest, setting free the soldiers who had been pinned down. The platoon in question puts up a hard fight against the Italian invaders, while, at the same time, the Greek army is preparing for a counter-attack, which doesn't take long to happen. Right after, the Italians are forced to fall back; Northern Epirus is recaptured, and the army of the Badoglio is repulsed from the Adriatic.