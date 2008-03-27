2008

Hero Wanted

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Release Date

March 27th, 2008

Studio

Millennium Films

Liam Case is a garbage man whose life hasn't quite turned out the way he expected it would. In order to impress the girl of his dreams, Liam plans an elaborate heist that will culminate with him jumping in to save the day at the last minute. When the day of the heist arrives, however, the plan takes an unexpected turn and Liam winds up in the hospital.

Cast

Cuba Gooding Jr.Liam Case
Ray LiottaDetective Terry Subcott
Norman ReedusSwain
Kim CoatesSkinner McGraw
Tommy FlanaganDerek
Jean SmartMelanie McQueen

