Hero Wanted

Liam Case is a garbage man whose life hasn't quite turned out the way he expected it would. In order to impress the girl of his dreams, Liam plans an elaborate heist that will culminate with him jumping in to save the day at the last minute. When the day of the heist arrives, however, the plan takes an unexpected turn and Liam winds up in the hospital.
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|Liam Case
|Ray Liotta
|Detective Terry Subcott
|Norman Reedus
|Swain
|Kim Coates
|Skinner McGraw
|Tommy Flanagan
|Derek
|Jean Smart
|Melanie McQueen
