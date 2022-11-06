Heroic Ones

Not Available

A naive kung-fu student (Lung Ti) falls under the influence of a corrupt master. Soon the student realizes his master plans to dominate the martial arts community by stealing a legendary martial arts book that's supposed to bestow its owner with extraordinary powers. And his master will stop at nothing - including murder - to possess that book. Now, with the help of a sympathetic female fighter and an intriguing drunk, the student must lead a rival kung-fu sect in a deadly tournament against his master and his kung-fu stablemates to keep the book out of the wrong hands.