Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin

Not Available

Fleeing the anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia, capturing the rhythms of the Lower East Side, and eventually enchanting the entire world, Irving Berlin epitomized the American dream. Featuring some of Berlin’s most popular and enduring songs—from "God Bless America,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Blue Skies,” to "White Christmas” and beyond—Felder’s signature creation of character and musical performance weaves a narrative around Berlin’s 101 year lifespan, including his long and heartening relationship with his wife, battles against anti-Semitism and, of course, his storied music.