The basic premise is that Whitney is a really great guy who is considered too gentle, too friendly, and too genuine to be straight. Actually, he's straight, and he's madly in love with his girlfriend Taylor. Whitney has a best friend, Aldo, who is the worst best friend a nice guy ever had. Whitney is ready to marry Taylor, but Taylor keeps telling him to wait. To wait. To wait. Taylor has a secret and Aldo knows the secret. He won't tell, if . . .