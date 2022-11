Not Available

A very strange-looking piece of animation from before the triumph of the Bray model of cartooning, this 1914 cartoon, to the modern eye, looks like quarter animation (in which only about a fourth of the movements are covered) and scratchboard work. Hesanut, the star of perhaps half a dozen cartoons from this period, is a top-hatted fellow who builds a skyscraper by placing the girders in place and then using a sort of brick cannon to put up the facade.