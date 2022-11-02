During World War II, the usually sleepy town of Gander, Newfoundland is abuzz with activity as the stopover point for many flights between North America and the European Theater. Teenager Terry Fleming, who lives just outside of Gander, is feeling conflicted. He wants to work in Gander so that he can have access to the plethora of movie stars and GIs flying though the area.
|Adam Butcher
|Terry Fleming
|Peter MacNeill
|Frank Fleming
|Joanne Kelly
|Laurie Dwyer
|Tom McCamus
|Joe Neal
|Gabriel Hogan
|Dave Sterling
|Mark McKinney
|Bob Hope
