Not Available

Heyday!

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Heyday Productions

During World War II, the usually sleepy town of Gander, Newfoundland is abuzz with activity as the stopover point for many flights between North America and the European Theater. Teenager Terry Fleming, who lives just outside of Gander, is feeling conflicted. He wants to work in Gander so that he can have access to the plethora of movie stars and GIs flying though the area.

Cast

Adam ButcherTerry Fleming
Peter MacNeillFrank Fleming
Joanne KellyLaurie Dwyer
Tom McCamusJoe Neal
Gabriel HoganDave Sterling
Mark McKinneyBob Hope

Images